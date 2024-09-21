Hispanic Heritage Month events begin this weekend in Lansing

For a second year in a row the 517 Hispanic Heritage Weekend is bringing a taste of Hispanic Heritage with music, food and dance.

With a wellness seminar on Thursday, a dance class on Friday, a festival on Saturday, and Latin Jazz night on Sunday, the festival’s organizers are putting the focus on the importance of connection and representation.

“I felt like there was a need for just other cultures to be represented, like Hispanic culture, because a lot of the events I went to growing up were more catered to Mexican Americans, but we are super diverse,” added 517 Hispanic Heritage Weekend organizer, Hezekiah Trevino.

The festival main event on South Washington Square will feature food from countries all over Latin America as well as activities specifically for children.

“Its not like all just taco trucks,” said Trevino. “We have Peruvian, Dominican, Cuban and Mexican.”

The weekend will also feature a jazz night at the Lansing Shuffle featuring local ensemble Orquesta Ritmo.

Here is the schedule of the 517 Hispanic Heritage Weekend:

Dance Class & Mixer

WHEN: Sept. 20, 6:30PM

WHERE: Lansing Shuffle (Patio) 325 Riverfront Dr, Lansing, MI 48912

WHAT: Evening of bachata and salsa lessons followed by a dance floor, two bars and a DJ set.

A Taste of Hispanic Heritage (Festival)

WHEN: Sept. 21, 3:30PM-10PM

WHERE: S. Washington Square

WHAT: Activities, music, ballet folklorico, lucha libre, food, live music and entertainment.

Dance Class & Mixer (Jazz night)

WHEN: Sept. 22. 6:30PM

WHERE: Lansing Shuffle (Patio) 325 Riverfront Dr, Lansing, MI 48912

WHAT: Evening of jazz music and dance with Latin jazz rhythms of Orquesta Ritmo.

