Islamic Center holding Salaam Peace Festival on Sunday

The Islamic Center of East Lansing is hosting a festival this weekend to promote peace and a greater understanding of Islamic culture.

The center is putting on its third annual Salaam Peace Festival, with the name inspired by the word for peace in Arabic. The gathering will offer kid-friendly activities like face painting and inflatables as well as calligraphy and henna art.

There will also be food vendors offering options from a number of countries, including Afghan, Lebanese, Indian, Somali, Iraqi and Mediterranean cuisine.

“The people really enjoy the festivals, because we get to meet other community members and other people from various backgrounds, and we get to spread peace by building bridges of friendship with them,” said Areesha Shah, one of the organizers for the event.

The event also gives visitors a chance to tour the center and learn more about Islam.

The festival is free to attend. Half of all proceeds from vendors will go towards a charity to support people in Gaza.

"We just want to spread awareness about our one of our fundamental principles in Islam, which is peace," Shah said. "The best way possible for us to do that is to have all these different types of people from different backgrounds and different religions come together and form these bonds, and then from there we can spread our message."

The festival runs from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to register on the center's website, but walk-in attendees are also welcome.