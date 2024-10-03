Cristo Rey Community Center receives $1 million from state to expand healthcare access

Lansing’s Cristo Rey Community Center is receiving $1 million in state funding to expand its health services.

For decades, the nonprofit center has been providing medical care to uninsured or underinsured people in the Lansing area. But in recent years, center staff have struggled to keep up with demand.

Now, the state legislature has allocated $1 million dollars from its general fund to Catholic Charities of Ingham, Eaton & Clinton Counties, which manages Cristo Rey. State lawmakers Sarah Anthony and Sam Singh presented the check to nonprofit officials at a Wednesday event.

Michelle Jokisch Polo / WKAR-MSU Cristo Rey Community Center Campus is located in the southside of Lansing

"Cristo Rey was at the top of the list when we presented this to the caucus because we know the impact that it has had in the lives of so many of our constituents, so this was a no brainer," Anthony said.

Cristo Rey Community Center is planning to use the funds to reduce wait times, increase capacity for patients and expand mental health care services.

“This means more residents in our community will have access to the care that they deserve," CEO Joe Garcia said. "It means healthier families, stronger communities and a more resilient Lansing.”

