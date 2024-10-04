© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Lansing’s Washington Park renamed in honor of Senator Debbie Stabenow

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 4, 2024 at 8:36 AM EDT
U.S Senator Debbie Stabenow in front of Debbie Stabenow Park sign with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
The new name was unveiled on October 4, 2024.

Washington Park on the south side of Lansing now has a new name: Debbie Stabenow Park.

Painting of Debbie Stabenow depicted in Michigan Women’s Wall of Fame mural project at Debbie Stabenow park.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
/
WKAR-MSU
Debbie Stabenow is also featured in a mural at the park celebrating inductees to the Michigan Women's Hall of Fame.

Stabenow was first elected in 2000 to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first woman to represent Michigan in the legislative body.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says when he found out Stabenow was planning to retire at the end of the year, he knew he wanted a place in the city to bear her name.

“This is where it all began,” Schor said during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the renamed park.

“She lived on the south side, and she was an Ingham County commissioner first.”

Before being elected to the U.S Senate, Stabenow was a member of the U.S House of Representatives from 1997 to 2001.

She also served in the state legislature and as a commissioner of Ingham County.

Stabenow grew up a couple of blocks from the park and remembers learning to ice skate at the pond there.

“This is about family. This is about community, and I'm really looking forward to having my grandkids come and join the fun,” she said.

Debbie Stabenow Park also features a new mural depicting nine women including Stabenow who have all been inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

The mural was created by local artist Tea Brown.
Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
