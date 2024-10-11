Lansing nonprofit participating in state program to address environmental justice, water safety

25 Michigan organizations are receiving support to address climate change for marginalized residents.

The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy created the Justice40 Accelerator to help what’s known as frontline communities. Those are groups of people experiencing the worst and most immediate effects of climate change.

Angela Waters Austin is the founder of One Love Global, Inc. The nonprofit works to empower Black residents in Lansing and was selected to participate in the accelerator program.

Waters Austin says the Flint water crisis was a major turning point for her organization to focus on environmental justice. She says clean water accessibility and affordability continue to be issues.

"In some communities, the cost of water has increased, while the water quality and safety has not ."

Each organization participating in the accelerator is receiving a $25,000 grant as well as access to training and workshops over the course of 12 months.

"There's local work that needs to be done, and there's also work that needs to be done at the state level that we believe we can have far more impact working together across communities," she said.

Justice40 is a federal initiative created by the Biden administration that commits at least 40% of the benefits coming from federal investments addressing climate change to go towards frontline communities.

Climate change is a result of choices that we've made," Waters Austin said.

"But the beauty and the opportunity is that we can make different choices."

EGLE is working with the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition and Elevate Energy to run the program.

