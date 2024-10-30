MSU Federal Credit Union launches program to benefit Michigan State’s female varsity athletes

The world of college sports has radically changed over the last few years, thanks to the introduction of Name, Image, and Likeness, (NIL). The NCAA flipped the switch on the rule changes in 2021, with state legislatures also passing laws to enable athletes to make money through sponsorships and endorsement deals.

It has been a game-changer, to say the least, but navigating this new world hasn’t been easy for everyone, especially for female athletes who don’t often get the same recognition as their male counterparts.

Michigan State’s female athletes are receiving support from the Michigan State Federal Credit Union’s Women of Sparta program. The initiative launched last April, with aim of helping female athletes develop their NIL portfolios and business life skills.

Justina Gaynor, a graduate student and midfielder for the MSU women’s soccer team, said the Women of Sparta program couldn’t have come at a better time. She said balancing sports, school, and social life is challenging, with getting brand deals and social media endorsements adding an additional complexity.

Emily Lance Pictured Justina Gaynor.

“For student-athletes, one day, your sport is going to be over, which is a scary thought. No matter if you play after [college], there is a time that sport ends,” said Gaynor. “Being prepared with some of the more real-life things like a resume, career readiness, and knowing how to manage your money is super beneficial.”

Gaynor is right. One day, her time on the soccer pitch will come to an end, and that’s true for every athlete, whether they go pro or not. Preparing for the transition is vital, and the Women of Sparta also educates on financial life skills through workshops on financial literacy, resume building, media training, and one-on-one consultations..

“The goal of the Women of Sparta program was to provide NIL benefits and programs to athletics that expand beyond football and basketball. We wanted to open up opportunities for sports such as golf, track, and field hockey,” said Allison Horn, MSUFCU’s Vice President of Executive Communications.

MSU athletics/ Spartan Vision. Pictured #3, Bianca Pizano

Bianca Pizano, a sophomore on MSU’s field hockey team, is used to not getting much attention because of her sport. The Women of Sparta program has provided her with new opportunities to raise her visibility..

“Honestly, I feel like it not only expands the sport of field hockey, since it’s not that known, but I also get to expand myself as an athlete at the university,” said Pizano.

MSU athletics/ Spartan Vision Pictured #3, Bianca Pizano.

Women of Sparta aims for more than NIL financial gain, though that’s a major part of it. It’s about teaching athletes how to build their brands, manage money, and make connections. Horn emphasized the program includes networking opportunities, pairing athletes with professionals from all kinds of fields: business, law, media, communications, etc.

Gaynor, who’s already thinking about life beyond her soccer career, appreciates that aspect of the program the most.

Emily Lance Pictured #18, Justina Gaynor

“Having the chance as a female athlete to have someone who is willing to support a program like this is awesome,” said Gaynor. “The Women of Sparta program gives a good platform for exposure. Using that platform, whether it’s stuff they promote or I promote, like my values, and having others look up to that is a super cool opportunity.”

The support system that Women of Sparta offers goes beyond professional development, too. Pizano mentioned how comforting it is to know she has a community of other female athletes who are going through the same thing.

“It’s nice knowing that the other girls that are a part of it would always definitely be there just to support me. The people in charge [of Women of Sparta], too, always have my back,” she said.

MSUFCU Women of Sparta logo from MSUFCU.

Success looks different for every athlete. For some, it might mean landing a NIL deal with a local business or growing their social media following. For others, it’s about preparing for their future career. Horn explained how MSUFCU has plans to expand the program even further, introducing more career-focused workshops and increasing mentorship and internship opportunities.

The program has already made a large impact in a small amount of time. Almost every women’s athletic team on campus at MSU has at least two athletes involved with the program. Many are in the process of securing deals with local and regional businesses.

“We want to give female athletes a chance and recognition at high volumes,” said Horn. “The [Women of Sparta] workshops are open to everyone involved with women’s athletics, not just the athletes we have NIL partnerships with.”

