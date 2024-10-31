© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
FACT CHECK: Not Knowing the results on election night is normal

WKAR Public Media | By Amy Robinson
Published October 31, 2024 at 9:08 AM EDT
Former President Trump has told supporters they should know election results by 10:00 election night. In fact there are a number of reasons ballot counting takes longer.

Politifact explains factors that impact ballot-counting. Click here to read the article and see their sources.

WKAR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check claims in the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers.

This is a special post on the vote counting process.

Send ideas for fact-checks to truthometer@politifact.com.
WKAR News
