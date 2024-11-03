Vice President Kamala Harris rallies in East Lansing, makes final appeal to voters

With just about a day left until the election, Vice President Kamala Harris rallied Sunday night on the campus of Michigan State University.

People began lining up before 10 a.m. outside the Jenison Field House. By the time doors opened, a line stretched for a half mile to the venue.

Harris' 22-minute long speech started with a comment on the war in Gaza as well as the regional conflict between Israel and Lebanon.

"This year has been difficult, given the scale of destruction and death in Gaza and given the civilian casualties, displacement in Lebanon. It is devastating. And as president, I will do everything in my power to end the war in Gaza," Harris said.

"To bring home the hostages, end the suffering in Gaza, ensure Israel is secure and ensure the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, freedom, security and self determination."

Harris said it's time for a new generation of leadership in America.

"We have an opportunity in this election to finally turn the page on a decade of politics driven by fear and division. We are done with that, and we are exhausted with it. And America is ready. America is ready for a fresh start, ready for a new way forward where we see our fellow American, not as an enemy but as a neighbor."

The vice president listed things she would fight for if elected: tax cuts, lower healthcare costs and reproductive rights, saying "when Congress passes a bill to restore reproductive freedom nationwide ... as President of the United States, I will proudly sign it into law."

The venue of this rally was intended to draw in younger voters, and there were a number of young people in attendance. Harris used her time to speak directly to them.

"You all are rightly impatient for change. I know that. I know that. I know that about you. And here's the thing, because you all have only known the climate crisis and are leading them the charge to protect our planet and our future. You who grew up with active shooter drills and are fighting to keep our schools safe. You who now know fewer rights than your mothers and grandmothers are standing up for freedom," she said.

"None of these issues for you are theoretical. This is not political. For you all, this is your lived experience, and I see you, and I see your power, and I am so proud of you."

Then Harris made a request of the audience.

"Please talk to your friends and family and neighbors and share your perspective on why this election is so important."

1 of 8 — Harris intro.jpg Vice President Kamala Harris walks on to the stage in Jenison Field House. Dakota Hendren / WKAR 2 of 8 — Harris CU2.jpg Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at MSU's Jenison Field House Dakota Hendren / WKAR 3 of 8 — Harris CU3.jpg Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at MSU's Jenison Field House Dakota Hendren / WKAR 4 of 8 — Harris mid-shot.jpg Vice President Kamala Harris rallies a crowd of young people at MSU's Jenison Field House Dakota Hendren / WKAR 5 of 8 — Harris Walz sign.jpg Young boy holds a campaign sign at the Harris rally at MSU's Jenison Field House Dakota Hendren / WKAR 6 of 8 — Harris signs.jpg Supporters cheer Vice President Kamala Harris at rally Sunday at Michigan State University Dakota Hendren / WKAR 7 of 8 — Elissa Slotkin CU.jpg US Senate democratic candidate Elissa Slotkin spoke ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris at Sunday's rally Dakota Hendren / WKAR 8 of 8 — Curtis Hertel CU2.jpg Democratic candidate for 7th Congressional District, Curtis Hertel, spoke ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris at Sunday's rally Dakota Hendren / WKAR

Republican Vice Presidential nominee J.D. Vance is heading to Flint to speak to supporters Monday. Harris’ running mate Tim Walz will rally in Detroit.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold his final rally of the campaign in Grand Rapids Monday night.

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

