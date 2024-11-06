Results for three key Ingham county races

Ingham county will retain its current Prosecutor, Sheriff and county Clerk for the next four years, as incumbents in each office fought off challengers to maintain their seats.

In unofficial results, Democratic Prosecuting Attorney John Dewane defeated Republican challenger Norm Shinkle by a margin of 91,615 to 48,387.

Democratic Sheriff Scott Wrigglesworth held on to his seat by a similar margin, defeating Republican challenger Steve Fox 98,706 to 44,310. Wrigglesworth spent 23 years with the East Lansing police department before taking over as county sheriff eight years ago.

Democrat Barb Byrun maintains her seat as Ingham county clerk on a vote of 94,759 over challenger Joseph Werner's 47,180.