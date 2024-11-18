MSU's first African American president Clifton Wharton Jr. dies at 98

Former Michigan State University President Clifton Wharton Jr. has died.

Wharton led the school between 1970-78, making him the first African American president of a major U.S. public research university.

As president, he oversaw the creation of the MSU Foundation and established an anti-discrimination judicial board.

In a joint written statement, current MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz and the Board of Trustees said Wharton’s influence on MSU persists through programs that were launched during his service, including the capital campaign resulting in the construction of the Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

"His focus on developing people might be said to be his most outstanding legacy. He declared at the outset that, ‘What is frequently required is not a pronouncement of leadership but rather encouragement of the individuals within the institution.’ There are many who will attest to the impact of his focus on people, one of the many reasons he will long live in the hearts of Spartans," Guskiewicz and the Board shared in the statement.

After the building’s completion in 1982, it was named after Wharton and his wife Delores in recognition of their contributions to MSU.

Throughout his life, Wharton accomplished several historic firsts.

After leaving MSU, Wharton served as chancellor of the State University of New York system, which made him the first Black administrator to head the largest university system in the county.

He was also the first Black CEO of a Fortune 500 company when he led pension and financial services company TIAA-CREF.

Wharton held appointments under six U.S. presidents, including serving as deputy secretary of state for a period during the Clinton administration.

Wharton was 98.