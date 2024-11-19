© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Ingham Community Health Centers facing more cuts in staff, services due to budget shortfall

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published November 19, 2024 at 2:58 PM EST
A sign on a building that reads 'Ingham Community Health Centers'
Eli Newman
/
WKAR

The Ingham County Health Department’s Ingham Community Health Centers (ICHC) will likely see more cuts in staff and services.

That’s as the department continues to deal with a $4.2 million projected budget deficit.

The Ingham County Community Health Center Board voted to close one of its thirteen centers in August.

The New Hope Community Health Center shut down in September, impacting more than a dozen staff members.

At the time, the centers' executive director faced calls to resign.

Now, the board is considering a plan to move services offered by the Willow Community Health Center over to the Forest Community Health Center and to layoff or reassign some employees.

Medical Health Officer for Ingham County Dr. Adenike Shoyinka says ICHC worked with an external accounting firm to develop the plan.

"By maximizing our available resources and improving operational efficiencies, we will ensure that critical services remain accessible to those who rely on them most," she said in a press release Tuesday.

The board will vote on the changes at its meeting Thursday. If approved, the Ingham County Board of Commissioners will review the proposal in early December.
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
