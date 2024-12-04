Children of former MSU sports sports find their own path on Spartans teams

At times, it’s easy to see if somebody is a proud Michigan State graduate. There may be signs around their home, whether it's photos of them on campus, framed degrees, or sports memorabilia.

For an exclusive group of MSU alumni, there are deeper signs of connection, like their own jerseys from their playing days for the Spartans. Junior hockey forward Daniel Russell and sophomore basketball guard Theryn Hallock have grown up seeing their own last names attached to MSU since they were born - thanks to their deep family connections in athletics.

Daniel plays hockey, just like his dad Kerry did for MSU from 1987-91. He taught Daniel to skate when he was a toddler, and as Daniel and his siblings grew up, hockey remained a huge part in the family's life. Despite having other offers, and not visiting campus until he was being recruited, Daniel always knew the Michigan State hockey program was for him.

Allie Cohen

“It was always like ‘If there's a place you like you can choose it.’ but I always knew growing up I wanted to choose here,” said Daniel. “There's a slight influence for sure when your parents went here, but I always knew I wanted to come here on my own. It’s also really cool knowing I get to keep that legacy going here.”

Kerry credits his son's decision to commit to MSU to the atmosphere and the hockey facility getting remodeled.

“In my four years, I think we only didn’t sell out one game, an afternoon game against Team USA. The tickets were always in demand and there are tons of fond memories. With the resurgence of the program, it gives you that same feeling again which I'm so happy to have Dan experience,” said Kerry. “MSU should always be a top school for hockey and to see it grow back into what it is now with Dan here has been a lot of fun, amazing actually.”

Kerry and his wife Molly met at MSU and drove down from Traverse City, Mich. to watch Daniel play hockey on homecoming weekend. Watching Daniel play at Munn is always special to Kerry and in the exhibition matchup they watched vs Windsor, Daniel scored two goals.

Allie Cohen

“It just brings back those good memories. I’m still friends with all my old teammates, and it’s fun having them comment on how Dan does when he plays on our old team. It’s a lot of fun having him here,” said Kerry. “It's a great experience for him and our family, his siblings are his biggest fans just as we are and we’re all so proud.”

For Theryn, MSU athletics is all she knows. She is the youngest child of Ty Hallock, who played football for former football Coach George Perles from 1989-92. Her brothers,Tanner and Tate, also played football for MSU.

The moment Theryn got her offer to play basketball at MSU she couldn’t resist.

Allie Cohen

“I had a good amount of other offers, and I think I would’ve had more from other Big Ten schools if I didn’t commit so early but I knew where my home and my heart was at,” said Theryn. “My dad encouraged me to wait a month or two [before committing], and I was like, ‘Dad, I don’t want to wait on anything else, I want to come here and be a Spartan.’ Of course he wanted me to keep the legacy but overall my parents wanted me to go where I felt the most comfortable and happy. It wasn’t peer pressure to come here, it's where I most naturally felt at home.”

Ty and his wife Jennifer, also an MSU alumni, raised their family in Grand Rapids, and always made the hour-long drive to take their children to athletic events on campus. Ty and Theryn both said that the kids grew up knowing the Breslin Center parking lot. Ty praises Jennifer not only for being a great mom, but for instilling positive values and appreciating MSU.

“She deserves so much credit for being extremely close to and loving up all three of the kids. You try to encourage them to spread their wings and go where they want, but it just so happens that all of our children made the dream they came up with as young kids when we took them to campus the dream that stuck with them,” said Ty. “Jenn has a unique mom perspective where she has really felt from them how much they love and appreciate being Spartans. Her words of encouragement mean a ton and she is a tried and true Spartan.”

The day that Theryn received her official offer from former Coach Suzy Merchant was extra special to the Hallock family, due to some unique circumstances.

Allie Cohen

“We came up for the visit to see a football game that both my boys happened to be dressed in. When she got the offer, Jenn and Theryn both started crying because they were so overjoyed this opportunity was presenting itself. After watching a game where there were two Hallock jerseys on the field, 28 and 30, and my daughter getting an offer, that’s a feeling that can’t be replicated,” said Ty.

Even though Ty and Jennifer always encouraged their kids to have an open mind when it came to recruiting and took many trips to other campuses, it's clear to them why their kids chose to represent MSU on their own.

Allie Cohen

“There’s a lot of former athletes whose kids find their way back to East Lansing because of the fond memories the parents and children have shared together going to games and feeling the Spartan spirit and the “Spartans Will” mentality,” said Ty.

“Obviously MSU is extra special because it's been part of our experience, and somehow through all this craziness it’s a privilege that all of our kids ended up at the place we love so much, and now they love it too.”