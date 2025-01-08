Michigan State freshman guard Jase Richardson is building his own basketball legacy

It’s not everyday a freshman walks into a blue blood basketball program and inserts himself into a prominent role. The likelihood that the player is the son of a former great – playing at his father’s alma mater – is even less likely.

Now a freshman guard for Michigan State basketball, freshman guard Jase Richardson is experiencing all of the moments his father once got to experience as a college basketball player.

“Growing up watching the champions classic and all of the other big games MSU would play in, it’s something you always dream of playing in,” Jase, a native of Denver, said. “So being able to play in that against the No. 1 team in the country (Kansas), it was an amazing feeling.”

Basketball has always been a part of Jase’s life. His father, Jason Richardson, played at Michigan State from 1999-2001, followed by a 14-year NBA career. Jase now yearns to leave a legacy like his father’s at Michigan State, but his basketball mentor up until this point wasn’t his father, yet another family member.

“My Mom is actually the one who helped me out a lot growing up and playing basketball,” Jase said. “My Dad actually even stayed out of my recruiting process until my top-eight, then he helped a little. So it was mostly just me and my mom until then.”

It was his mother, Jackie Paul, who played a large role in shaping Jase into who he is today. From his early years to eighth grade, his mother pushed him to be the best basketball player he could be.

“She is the one who I really feel helped me be the player and the point guard I am today,” Jase, 19, said. “She was there throughout my recruitment process and my dad stepped back a bit to let me make the decision that was best for me.”

Coming to Michigan State, Jase was aware of the brotherhood and everlasting legacy that can be shaped at one of the blue-bloods of college basketball. The grind weeks and excursions that the team finds itself on all helped Jase make his college decision

Now, Jase finds himself in the thick of it, as a key player on a team trying to find its way back to the top of college basketball.

Freshmen do not always find playing time in college. Last season for the Spartans, freshman five-star Xavier Booker saw only 9.3 minutes per game, but is now finding his stride this season.

Jase is averaging over 20 minutes per game as a rookie, with 10.3 points per game and shooting at 63.5%. His ability to impact a game in the early stages has been profound for Michigan State.

“I said on the bench during the game (against Monmouth), I said he just knows how to play,” Head Coach Tom Izzo said. “He’s more athletic than you think and he just kind of has a feel for the game. He has a bad turnover and then comes right up to me after and says what he should have done differently. He just gets it. To think he hasn’t played at this level before, it is really encouraging. He is such a bright kid and a good kid.”

To his teammates and the other coaches, Jase brings a special aura to the team - the ability to brighten a practice, hold players accountable, and make it a fun environment. It isn’t only his coach and family members either. His teammates, such as sophomore guard Jeremy Fears, feel his presence in practices, games, and gatherings.

“Jase is one of those freshmen that is college-ready,” Fears said. “He comes to work everyday, whether it’s practice, a workout, or a game. He doesn't complain, he listens, and has the best attitude each day. He obviously never played college basketball before this season but he just shows up as a college ready freshman and makes us better everyday.”

Jase wants to be a face of the team that will get back to the NCAA tournament for the 26th year in a row.

From his beginnings to now, as a freshman, Jase has approached the game as an opportunity to make himself and his teammates better.

He now has an opportunity to make his own name for himself, as Jase – not Jason – Richardson, leader of Michigan State basketball.

“I just fell in love with the team,” Jase said. “I felt like the team was really family to me and they really took care of me. Now I’ve got brothers for life and I’m going to just keep trying to win games for us in any way I can.”

