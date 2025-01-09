Playing for the future: Williamston High School freshman Annabelle Wortman loves softball, but also sees the sport as a way to pay for college

On a chilly November evening, squeaky sneakers echo through the Williamston High School gymnasium as 14-year-old freshman Anabelle Wortman dives for a loose basketball during J.V. practice. Her focus is unwavering. By the time the final whistle blows, she’s already thinking about her next commitment: softball practice. This relentless drive isn’t just about winning games but securing her future.

“I’ve always enjoyed being competitive,” Anabelle said. “From the young age of 5, when I picked up a softball, I loved the game. By the time I was 8, I had the desire to win and to be able to play any position. My love was pitching because I knew I could control the game, but I soon realized that my true love was behind the plate as a catcher.”

Annabelle Wortman

Anabelle’s competitive nature has shaped her journey not only in sports but in every aspect of her life. Throughout her childhood, she excelled in various activities, earning multiple state and local titles in bowling, as well as scholarships during her elementary and middle school years. However, as her passion for softball and basketball grew stronger, she faced the difficult decision to give up bowling, despite her success, in order to focus on the sports she loved most. It wasn’t an easy choice, but Anabelle knew it was necessary to pursue her bigger dreams.

“I understood that to get to the next level, I needed to focus, and that meant leaving bowling behind,” Anabelle said. “Softball is where my heart is, and I’m determined to give my all.”

The stakes are high for Anabelle. She’s the oldest of four children in a single-parent household, where her mom, Christina Wortman, works tirelessly to support her family. With her eyes set on earning a college scholarship, Anabelle juggles a demanding schedule that would exhaust most adults. Her days begin at 6:30 a.m., when she packs both her basketball and softball bags before school. After classes end at 3:20 p.m., it's straight to basketball practice, which can run until 7:45 p.m. On days when basketball wraps up earlier, at 5:45 p.m., she heads to her part-time job at a local daycare before transitioning to softball practice or agility training, not making it home until 9:30 p.m. Once she is home, she studies and finishes any homework she has left.

“It can be really overwhelming some days, and I want to quit or not go to practice,” Anabelle said. “But I remind myself why I’m doing it. I’m lucky to have this opportunity, and I don’t take it for granted.”

Anabelle’s journey is fueled by a deep sense of purpose. She is not only a standout athlete but also a straight-A student who was recently named Student of the Month. Despite the heavy demands on her time, she balances academics and athletics with grace and determination.

“She’s got a lot on her plate,” said April Nolan, Anabelle’s surrogate Aunt and key supporter. “When the stress gets to her, we stop and remind her of who she is. We stand in front of the mirror and say, ‘I am beautiful, I am kind, I am successful, I am a good athlete, I am a strong student. Tomorrow’s a new day.’ It’s a small ritual, but it helps her refocus.”

Annabelle Wortman Anabelle with her Aunt April Nolan.

Anabelle’s commitment to excellence doesn’t stop on the field or in the classroom. She works part-time at a local daycare after school, a job that has ignited her passion for helping others. Through her experiences working with kids, especially babies, she has discovered her long-term goal: to become a NICU nurse.

“I’ve always liked to help others,” Anabelle said. “When I started working at the daycare, I realized how much I love being around kids. It just felt right, and I’ve decided that I want to pursue becoming a NICU nurse. I want to be able to help families in their most vulnerable moments.”

Anabelle’s pursuit of a healthcare career aligns with the same values of hard work and determination that drive her on the field.

“I’ve learned through sports that discipline, dedication, and hard work pay off,” she said. “Whether it’s in softball, basketball, or school, I know that the same effort I put into my athletic career can help me succeed in a future career in nursing.”

Anabelle’s competitive softball journey began at a young age, and over the years, her commitment and love for the game have only grown. She earned a spot on Turnin 2’s national team, playing in high-profile tournaments across the country, but the financial burden of traveling and the desire to stay with her teammates led her to step back to the regional team. Playing with Turnin 2 costs $3,000 each year, not including additional travel expenses. This hefty price tag placed a strain on Anabelle’s family, and tough decisions had to be made. Though the national team offered incredible opportunities, staying with her teammates on the regional team felt like the right choice, allowing them to continue growing together while reducing financial pressure.

Annabelle Wortman

In her pursuit of a college scholarship, Anabelle understands how challenging it can be to secure a full-ride offer to play softball. The competition is fierce, and the process is more than just about talent, it’s about consistency, visibility, and finding the right fit for both the athlete and the program. Anabelle knows that only a small percentage of athletes make it to the highest levels, and she’s determined to give everything she has to stand out.

“Softball has taught me so much about discipline, about pushing through the tough moments, and about working as a team,” she said. “That’s why I want to play in college. I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication, but I’m ready for it.”

Her academic success is just as important to Anabelle as her athletic achievements. “I know school is just as important as softball,” Anabelle said. “Getting good grades keeps my options open, no matter what happens with sports.”

As the sun sets over Williamston, Anabelle heads into another training session, her cleats crunching against the gravel. With her unwavering determination and a village of supporters behind her, she’s ready to take on whatever comes next.

“I love softball,” Anabelle said. “And I give it everything I’ve got. No matter what happens with scholarships, I’m setting myself up for success in sports and in life.”