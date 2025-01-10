WATCH: MSU hockey reserve goalie Dolan Gilbert was ready to retire until an email changed everything

In late December 2023, the Michigan State hockey team was gearing up for the annual Great Lakes Invitational in Grand Rapids, Michigan. However, due to the IIHF World Juniors tournament, a few key players were missing the invitational including, freshman goaltender Trey Augustine. His absence meant there was a spot to be filled on the line chart, and a new name emerged: Dolan Gilbert.

Gilbert transferred to Michigan State after spending his freshman year playing D3 hockey for Concordia University Wisconsin. He was drawn to MSU for its sports psychology department, ready to leave hockey behind.

However, after getting in contact with MSU hockey coaches, he was able to lace up his skates once again. Gilbert was added to the roster as the third-string goaltender during Augustine’s time abroad and after spent the rest of the 2023-24 season as a graphic design intern. When the team’s original third-string graduated, a spot opened for the upcoming season and it was for Gilbert.

He now finds himself as a part of one of the top programs in the nation, despite arriving at MSU believing his time on the ice was over.

WKAR Sports sat down with Gilbert to hear about his experiences in his position on the team and his journey to East Lansing.