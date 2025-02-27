MSU student in custody, school seeking felony charges for alleged online threat

A Michigan State University student is in custody following an alleged threat to the campus community.

MSU Department of Police and Public Safety says it received information about a threat posted anonymously online at around 2 p.m. on Feb. 26. DPPS officers made contact with a “person of interest” later that hour and took them into custody.

Following an investigation, DPPS says probable cause was established, and the suspect, an 18-year-old female student, was taken to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

MSU DPPS is seeking felony charges through the county prosecutor's office for using the internet or electronic device to “disrupt the functions of the public safety, educational, commercial, or governmental operations within this state with the intent to commit a willful and deliberate act.”

The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or an up to $20,000 fine.

DPPS says there is no current threat to the MSU community. A department spokesperson says they expect an arraignment sometime over the weekend.