Demolition begins at former Lansing Eastern High School building

The former Lansing Eastern High School building is coming down.

The University of Michigan Health-Sparrow is demolishing the building to make space for a new psychiatric facility.

Scott Pohl / WKAR-MSU Two excavators were starting to knock down walls on the building's southeast corner Tuesday afternoon.

Community advocates have pushed for months to rehabilitate the nearly 100-year-old building rather than tearing it down due to its historic and community significance.

But UM Health-Sparrow leaders have said the facility had too many health and safety issues to renovate the space.

The health system filed a demolition permit with the city last week. After a review from the Building Safety Office and Zoning Office, the city's Director Economic Development and Planning gave the permit final approval Monday.

Demolition is expected to take a few weeks.