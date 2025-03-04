Demolition begins at former Lansing Eastern High School building
The former Lansing Eastern High School building is coming down.
The University of Michigan Health-Sparrow is demolishing the building to make space for a new psychiatric facility.
Community advocates have pushed for months to rehabilitate the nearly 100-year-old building rather than tearing it down due to its historic and community significance.
But UM Health-Sparrow leaders have said the facility had too many health and safety issues to renovate the space.
The health system filed a demolition permit with the city last week. After a review from the Building Safety Office and Zoning Office, the city's Director Economic Development and Planning gave the permit final approval Monday.
Demolition is expected to take a few weeks.
Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.