© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Demolition begins at former Lansing Eastern High School building

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published March 4, 2025 at 1:54 PM EST
Construction excavator knocking down a brick wall connected to a building
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR-MSU
The city approved the demolition permit Monday.

The former Lansing Eastern High School building is coming down.

The University of Michigan Health-Sparrow is demolishing the building to make space for a new psychiatric facility.

parking lot with two excavators in the background tearing down a brick building
Scott Pohl
/
WKAR-MSU
Two excavators were starting to knock down walls on the building's southeast corner Tuesday afternoon.

Community advocates have pushed for months to rehabilitate the nearly 100-year-old building rather than tearing it down due to its historic and community significance.

But UM Health-Sparrow leaders have said the facility had too many health and safety issues to renovate the space.

The health system filed a demolition permit with the city last week. After a review from the Building Safety Office and Zoning Office, the city's Director Economic Development and Planning gave the permit final approval Monday.

Demolition is expected to take a few weeks.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
This spring, power trusted journalism in mid-Michigan! Your support for WKAR fuels reliable news and in-depth storytelling that keeps our community informed. Give today to help ensure fact-based reporting remains strong—because journalism matters!
DONATE