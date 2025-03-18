East Lansing Public Library cracks open new strategic plan with local history, MSU focus

The East Lansing Public Library plans to roll out new programs focused on local history, initiatives aimed at making the library more sustainable and efforts to connect with the Michigan State University community this year.

Library leaders announced a new strategic plan for the library Monday afternoon. The plan will go into effect in July and lasts three years.

The three strategic priorities for the library are to “Ignite Collaborations, Partnerships and Community Engagement,” “Expand Mindset, Spaces and Operations” and “Foster a Shared Sense of Purpose and Belonging.”

Kevin King, the library’s director, said the local history programs are meant to help the community tell its story.

“There’s such a rich history,” King said. “We have so many original documents, and we have old newspapers that we have to get scanned. We have to get digitized. We have to get making them accessible, so that people can look into the past.”

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU The East Lansing Public Library held an event to reveal its new strategic plan on March 17, 2025. Attendees were invited to vote on which of the library's three priorities they were most excited about by placing small pieces of fabric in corresponding jars.

The ELPL’s “sustainable library” initiative will involve evaluating policies to identify areas where it can become more sustainable through recycling programs and other efforts. King said it would be among the first sustainable libraries in Michigan.

King said bridging the Grand River Avenue divide between MSU’s campus and downtown East Lansing is one of the most common pieces of feedback the library received when preparing its new strategic plan.

Upcoming outreach initiatives include sending the Library on the Go van to campus and being present at events like Sparticipation.

“Any chance we can penetrate the campus, we’re going to be there,” King said.

The new strategic plan also includes updated mission and vision statements for the library and identifies five core values: staff excellence, welcoming space, forward-thinking mindset, access for all and collaborative spirit.

The library will create an action plan that includes potential steps towards reaching its goals each year under the new strategic plan.

The East Lansing Public Library is a financial supporter of WKAR.