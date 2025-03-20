New study finds Michigan schools will need billions in repairs over next decade

A new study that takes a comprehensive look at the state of school infrastructure across Michigan identified billions of dollars in needed repairs.

The School Finance Research Foundation, a nonprofit that began its statewide analysis in spring 2023, estimates Michigan schools will need $22.8 billion in infrastructure investment over the next decade. The costs include critical repairs for HVAC systems, roofing and electrical work, among other maintenance needs.

In a public meeting announcing the findings, education leaders from across the state emphasized how aging buildings are impacting student learning—for instance, when temperatures soar.

“You will notice that all schools don't close in those instances, but there are some that have to close because of the ventilation system, because of the HVAC,” said Daveda Colbert, superintendent of Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency. “Students can't learn in those situations. Staff can't perform in those situations.”

Ken Gutman, superintendent of Oakland Schools, says it's important for policymakers to act sooner rather than later.

“I just wanted to put a fine point on the fact that it's $22.8 billion now,” Gutman said. “Every year we don't do something about this, that cost goes up. While we don't have all the answers as to what needs to happen next — that's part of the next conversation — we do know that the cost will continue to be higher.”

The Michigan Statewide School Facilities Study highlights the need for infrastructure repairs in every region of Michigan. Researchers say they hope the report will serve as a resource for policymakers at the federal, state and local levels.