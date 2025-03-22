WATCH: Retired Michigan State wrestling star Gray Maynard builds future training Lansing-area MMA students

UFC has been growing as a brand since the start of the century, and with the increased interest, MMA gyms have become more popular across the country. In Lansing, kids and adults with a taste for the mat can take classes from a UFC legend.

Gray Maynard was a wrestler at Michigan State before he starred in The Ultimate Fighter and kicked off his career in the octagon. Now he’s back in Mid-Michigan with his wife Jessica, a former MSU field hockey player and their two kids Stella and Gio, with a new purpose focused in fitness.