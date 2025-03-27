MSU cellist to perform works by Bach in East Lansing concert

There are more than a thousand known works of music composed by J.S. Bach. Of those, among the most celebrated are a series of suites written for solo cello.

On Monday, a Michigan State University College of Music faculty member will perform those suites on MSU's campus.

The prelude to the first of Bach’s six suites for solo cello is among the most recognizable of his works, often heard in commercials and movies. Cellist Suren Bagratuni says the listener is drawn in not only because they’ve been exposed to it before but also because of the prelude’s simplicity. He calls it “captivating.”

"What is the genius of Bach, he was able to basically create polyphonic music on the monophonic instrument. To my knowledge, it was the first example of using cello like that," he said.

The MSU College of Music website describes the six Bach solo suites for cello as “a musical marathon of classical Baroque.”

Bagratuni says playing them isn’t just a musical challenge, it’s also a physical challenge. While he considers the first suite to be simple, the complexity increases as he goes on.

“I have to check on myself,” Bagratuni explained. “Can I still do it? Of course, it’s [a] very egoistic, selfish reason, but also, every time when I play the suites, I feel that my musical knowledge grows with it.”

Adding to the challenge is that Bagratuni performs these works by memory, something that can take a mental toll during a concert. The effort does have its price.

“Professional people practice six hours plus,” he said. "So, that part I’m trained well for, and you don’t have to go to gym for that, you see. But, sometimes it works like, ok, which dance am I on? Which suite am I on? It kind of makes you tired.”

Bagratuni memorized these pieces back in school, where sheet music was often not allowed in the classroom or studio.

He studied as a child in his native Armenia, then part of the Soviet Union, and later at the Moscow Conservatory, before moving on to the United States at the New England Conservatory of Music. He says at this point, he doesn’t need sheet music for these pieces.

“Not only the music is in my head, but also what the composer wrote under each note, because it’s been practiced a lot.”

Bagratuni performs the six Bach solo cello suites once a year in East Lansing, and sometimes adds concerts of these works to be performed around the world.

Monday’s program will be at a venue he likes, the MSU Alumni Chapel. He admires the acoustics there, but he cautions that the seats can be uncomfortable. It might be wise to bring a cushion to sit on.

Suren Bagratuni plays the six Bach solo cello suites on Monday, March 31 at the MSU Alumni Chapel starting at 7 p.m.

The MSU College of Music is a financial supporter of WKAR.