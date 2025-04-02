© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New riverside park connects MSU to the greater Lansing community

WKAR Public Media | By Emma George-Griffin
Published April 2, 2025 at 8:42 AM EDT
A walking trail made with mulch follows along the Red Cedar River in new park.
Courtesy
/
Mike Stout
The new Red Cedar River Riverside Park spans .6 miles.

An overgrown area along the Red Cedar River between Lansing and East Lansing has been transformed into a park.

The new Red Cedar River Riverside Park spans .6 miles starting at Michigan State University’s Brody complex and ending around Kalamazoo Street.

Michigan Waterways Stewards facilitated the project. Mike Stout is the president and founder of the organization.

Stout says the project cost taxpayers no money because of donations and volunteers from the community.

MSU Landscaping and the Lansing's Parks and Recreation Department donated supplies, equipment and resources to the project.

Meanwhile, MSU fraternities offered their members' time with more 100 volunteers helping finalize cleanup in the park in late March.

“We like to think that we do more than unveil cleaner and healthier, more pleasant waterways. We unveil a community spirit and civic pride here in the Capital City, we have much to boast about,” said Stout.

Stout says 300 cubic yards of invasive trees and bushes were removed from the area as well as trash and debris.

Now, there is plenty of grassy area for activities and a mulch trail that follows the river.

“It’s the beginning of something really remarkable that everybody can enjoy: the residents of the Greater Lansing area [and] the students at Michigan State,” Stout said.

fraternity members rake mulch over a path in a park
Courtesy
/
Michigan Waterways Stewards
More than 100 volunteers worked together on March 30, 2025 to finish the cleanup of the park.
WKAR News
Emma George-Griffin
See stories by Emma George-Griffin
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE