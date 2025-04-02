New riverside park connects MSU to the greater Lansing community

An overgrown area along the Red Cedar River between Lansing and East Lansing has been transformed into a park.

The new Red Cedar River Riverside Park spans .6 miles starting at Michigan State University’s Brody complex and ending around Kalamazoo Street.

Michigan Waterways Stewards facilitated the project. Mike Stout is the president and founder of the organization.

Stout says the project cost taxpayers no money because of donations and volunteers from the community.

MSU Landscaping and the Lansing's Parks and Recreation Department donated supplies, equipment and resources to the project.

Meanwhile, MSU fraternities offered their members' time with more 100 volunteers helping finalize cleanup in the park in late March.

“We like to think that we do more than unveil cleaner and healthier, more pleasant waterways. We unveil a community spirit and civic pride here in the Capital City, we have much to boast about,” said Stout.

Stout says 300 cubic yards of invasive trees and bushes were removed from the area as well as trash and debris.

Now, there is plenty of grassy area for activities and a mulch trail that follows the river.

“It’s the beginning of something really remarkable that everybody can enjoy: the residents of the Greater Lansing area [and] the students at Michigan State,” Stout said.