Clinton County road collapses after heavy rainfall

A portion of Grange Road in Clinton County collapsed after heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The road is closed just south of Taft Road over Kloeckner and Fuller Creek.

Douglas Steffen, managing director for the Clinton County Road Commission, said the damage appeared to have been caused by a backed-up culvert that eventually burst, washing away a piece of the road.

It’s not yet clear how long the road will be closed but Steffen said replacing the culvert may take weeks or even months.

He urges drivers who encounter flooded roads to turn around and seek alternate routes.

“It happens very quickly,” Steffen said. “You never know what's lurking under the water when you see these things.”

Clinton County Road Commission / Douglas Steffen Repairs to the road could take weeks or months, according Douglas Steffen, the managing director for the Clinton County Road Commission.