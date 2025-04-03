© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Clinton County road collapses after heavy rainfall

WKAR Public Media | By Emma George-Griffin
Published April 3, 2025 at 4:25 PM EDT
Grange Road in Clinton County is Collapsed revealing dirt, water culverts and broken pavement.
Clinton County Road Commission
/
Douglas Steffen
Extensive damage left a part of Grange Road Collapsed in Clinton County.

A portion of Grange Road in Clinton County collapsed after heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The road is closed just south of Taft Road over Kloeckner and Fuller Creek.

Douglas Steffen, managing director for the Clinton County Road Commission, said the damage appeared to have been caused by a backed-up culvert that eventually burst, washing away a piece of the road.

It’s not yet clear how long the road will be closed but Steffen said replacing the culvert may take weeks or even months.

He urges drivers who encounter flooded roads to turn around and seek alternate routes.

“It happens very quickly,” Steffen said. “You never know what's lurking under the water when you see these things.”

A piece of the road washed away after rainfall leaving a feet-deep drop.
Clinton County Road Commission
/
Douglas Steffen
Repairs to the road could take weeks or months, according Douglas Steffen, the managing director for the Clinton County Road Commission.

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
WKAR News
Emma George-Griffin
See stories by Emma George-Griffin
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE