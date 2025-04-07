Work begins on what will be Lansing's tallest building

Work has officially started on what will be Lansing’s tallest building.

Local civic and business leaders were on hand Monday for a ceremony on Grand Avenue downtown, marking the beginning of construction for a nearly $317 million housing development named Tower on Grand.

The building is a project of New Vision Lansing, a development team that includes Lansing-based Gentilozzi Real Estate and Bloomfield Hills-based JFK Investments.

John Gentilozzi, vice president of Gentilozzi Real Estate, said the event is the beginning of a new wave of investment in Lansing — one that’s been years in the making.

“Three years of hard work have gone into having this groundbreaking,” Gentilozzi said. “Tens of thousands of hours.”

Lansing Mayor Andy Shor says the 28-story apartment building will breathe new life into the city.

“When you live downtown, you do things downtown,” Shor said. “You eat lunch, you go out for dinner, you walk the dog, you hang out with friends, you go to the park, you go to the new grocery store we have, your friends stay in the hotels.”

Tower on Grand is set to rise more than 300 feet. Its high-end amenities will include golf simulators, a fitness center and a yoga studio. There’s even a racecar simulator — a nod to the Gentilozzi family’s racing history.

Construction on the new tower is expected to last 27 months. Leasing is planned for early 2028.