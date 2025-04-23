Construction starts on Lansing's new city hall after groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for Lansing’s new city hall building.

It will be located at 425 South Grand Avenue, across from the CATA Transportation Center and near the historic Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says the building will be much more than a collection of city offices.

“It’s going to be incredible one-stop shop services,” said Schor. “We’re going to have our city departments here, but it’s also going to reinvigorate this southern part of the downtown.”

Schor says new construction downtown sends an important message about Lansing’s future.

“Cranes in the air is important,” he said. “It’s something that shows the growth and the vitality of our city. It shows the investors that want to invest in our city. It shows the people that want to live in our city.”

Schor says the building will include a customer service center on the ground floor.

The structure will be paid for by a $40 million appropriation from the state.