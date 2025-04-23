Michigan leaders look to balance economic growth with environmental sustainability

Michigan officials are eyeing sustainability initiatives as a way to spark economic growth.

During an Earth Day event touring mid-Michigan educational facilities and small businesses, Michigan Chief Growth Officer Hilary Doe said, increasingly, what’s good for the environment is also good for the economy.

“I think our innovation has always been the heartbeat of our economy here in Michigan, and innovating in this field, in these ways, and making our systems more sustainable is driving our economic growth,” said Doe.

That includes local efforts, like Michigan State University’s School of Packaging, where researchers are developing new ways to recycle plastics.

Professor Laurent Matuana says most water bottles are made of mixed plastics that can be difficult to recycle, which is why he and his colleagues are working to find an alternative. They're using materials like cellulose to create plastics that are both durable and sustainable.

“We are developing different types of materials, but keeping sustainability in mind,” said Matuana.

Matuana says planning for what happens to plastic after it's used is the key to thinking green.

He also says MSU’s packaging facility aims to recycle, reuse or compost all of their materials.

Doe also visited Lansing small business Takeout Takeout. The business partners with restaurants to offer reusable takeout containers that can be dropped off or picked up to be used again.

Founder Kendra Schneider says she was tired of thinking about the waste of single-use containers when she decided to launch her business.

Schneider says after four years of trial and error, she hopes to expand Takeout Takeout to venues like stadiums and corporate dining facilities.

