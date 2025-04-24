Four candidates are challenging incumbent Andy Schor in Lansing mayoral race

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is facing four challengers in his bid for a third term: David Ellis, Kelsea Hector, City Councilmember Jeffrey Brown and Brett Brockschmidt.

Brockschmidt, a retiree and Eastside landlord, says he would institute property tax relief for the city’s lower-income residents by freezing property taxes at the assessed value when the property was purchased.

To offset the cost, he proposes raising the city income tax or establishing a local sales tax.

“I drive through the city, and I see boarded-up property after boarded-up property, and I have to wonder how many of these people had to leave their homes because they could no longer afford their income tax or property tax,” he said.

Brockschmidt also says the city needs more officers on the streets, but not just for public safety. More officers, he says, would reduce overtime and allow the city to better screen new hires for de-escalation skills and racial bias.

David Ellis, a retail worker, says if elected, he would prioritize road safety and expand the city’s tax base by repurposing vacant or underutilized land, such as state-owned parking lots.

“Dozens and dozens of acres of state parking lots, which are vacant 24/7 year-round ... our most valuable land, it’s just squandered by the state,” Ellis said.

Ellis says he’d also focus on beautification efforts across the city.

Kelsea Hector is another candidate concerned with housing costs. She says she would address the issue by teaming up with local non-profits to promote tenants' rights. She says she also wants to protect Lansing’s immigrant residents from unlawful actions by federal agents.

“What does it sustainably look like when we work with law enforcement to prevent illegal search and seizures of ICE in people's houses?”

At-Large City Councilmember Jeffrey Brown is also running. In a Facebook announcement, he said he was running for mayor with one mission: to uplift Lansing. He did not respond to requests for an interview from WKAR.

First elected in 2017, incumbent Mayor Andy Schor is promising to focus on economic development, housing and safety issues.

The nonpartisan primary is August 5. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November 4 general election.