Next big construction project for MSU athletics: An arena to support women’s volleyball, gymnastics and men’s wrestling

The Michigan State Board of Trustees voted to approve the construction of a new major project, called “The Spartan Getaway District”, at its Apr. 11 meeting. The District, which is expected to cost $150 million, will be a mixed-use, public and private project that will cover 14 acres of land on the northeast corner of South Harrison and Trowbridge Roads. The approval of the district was decided in a 5-3 vote.

The plans call for a hotel, housing, retail, restaurants, and parking in the Spartan Gateway District. An approximately 6,000-seat Olympic sports arena, paid for by Athletics, will accommodate women’s volleyball, gymnastics, and men’s wrestling, and will serve as the central area of the district. The arena will also be used for other community events, such as concerts and MHSAA playoff and championship games.

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz expressed his excitement about the district.

“Through its facilities and programming it will enhance the community’s economic health and quality of life,” said Guskiewicz.

MSU Trustee Rema Vassar also expressed his excitement about the district and stressed the importance of its financial impact.

“We do need the project and we also need to preserve our dollars. We have many projects and our students don’t need to bear any responsibility for our innovation on current projects and the district,” Vassar said.

MSU Director of Athletics Alan Haller proposed the project and the university will work with a developer for the construction. MSU plans to use future bonds, sponsorships, and general funds to finance the area.

The development of the district will be completed in three phases. Phase one of development is the construction of the arena, hotel, and parking. The arena is set to be completed by late 2027, while hotel and parking construction is set to be finalized in the middle of 2028.

Phase two of the development consists of housing, office, and retail space and will be completed by 2030. There are also plans to use the site for an academic facility or healthcare zone, but the timeline of completion for the third phase is to be determined.

MSU Board of Trustee Action Plan

Layout of the Spartan Getaway District.

The district allows MSU to enhance the student and community experience by bringing new facility amenities to an area of campus that is currently underdeveloped. Many on the board argue that the district will provide MSU with the ability to remain competitive in the Big Ten Conference.

Despite the approval of the district, some have mixed feelings about the effectiveness the district will have on MSU’s campus and its athletic programs.

Former Michigan State swimmer Mindy Arbaugh, an avid supporter of reinstatement of the Michigan State varsity swimming and diving program, supports the project.

“I think MSU leaders are taking initiative with the new Spartan Gateway project. They recognize the community’s needs and are investing in the future of volleyball, wrestling, and gymnastics and I am so excited for those programs to get the venue that they long deserve,” said Arbaugh.

The Spartan Gateway District won’t include an Olympic style swimming pool in its development. Arbaugh hopes that MSU can still bring back its swim and dive program.

“Let’s preserve the legacy laid out by folks like Charlie Smith and John Hannah. Let’s elaborate on creating an Olympic sports fund and help secure the futures of Michigan State’s remaining varsity programs and the return of ours,” Arbaugh said.

The approval of the district raises questions about the future of MSU’s Jenison Fieldhouse and the Kellogg Center. Jenison Fieldhouse, which opened in 1940 is currently home to the men’s wrestling and has hosted gymnastics meets and women’s volleyball.

Trustee Mike Balow voted no on the proposal of the district but applauds the initiative of the University board on the thinking to move the campus forward.

MSU Board of Trustees

Different venues for MSU Sports.

“My discomfort is rooted right now in a couple places. This is a general funded project and there’s some significant stressors coming on that fund in terms of academic programs which may come under question in the coming months and years,” Balow said.

Meeting speaker Tom Munley argues the facility will not be able to generate enough revenue as it is housing three Olympic sports that won’t generate enough revenue to pay for the district.

“While optimists pushing this project have promised revenue for other non-revenue athletic related events, the board should be asking how they will fill such a facility when there are other on campus things that stood empty most weekends,” said Munley.

Munley also believes that the district will lead to the possibility of MSU cutting several varsity programs.

“There will be no Hail Mary to a $150 million facility mistake, just recurring payments which seek to suck money away from student athletes. The irony of a facility and an investment such as this is it could result in MSU athletics needing to cut a ton of sports in the future to make debt service payments,” Munley said.

