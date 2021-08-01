-
An ex-Michigan State University gymnastics coach will go to trial for felony and misdemeanor charges of lying to law enforcement. On Wednesday, a judge…
-
An ex-Michigan State University coach’s criminal case continues.Capital correspondent Cheyna Roth reports a judge determined Thursday there is enough…
-
Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages turned herself into Lansing police on Thursday. It came weeks after she was charged with lying to…
-
A second person has now been charged in connection to the Michigan Attorney General's Office investigation into Michigan State University’s handling of…
-
The gymnasts danced like no one was watching , a joyous circle of pink-clad young women celebrating a meet with their teammates. In truth, all eyes seem…
-
Three key leaders at USA Gymnastics resigned Monday as more women and girls told a judge about being sexually assaulted at the hands of a sports doctor…
-
Detroit Lions; Chicago Bears; NFL Playoffs; Rachael Denhollander; Larry Nassar; MSU Gymnastics; USA Gymnastics;On this Friday edition of "Current Sports…
-
WKAR news reporter Scott Pohl has been following the Larry Nassar sentencing in federal court this morning in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The former MSU and…
-
Federal prosecutors are seeking a 60-year prison sentence for a Michigan sports doctor who was caught with child pornography while under investigation for…
-
College Football Playoff Rankings; Larry Nassar; College Football Playoff Rankings; Lansing Catholic; Michael Lynn III; Matthew Abdullah; National Anthem…