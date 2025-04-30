Lansing's DIY music festival Stoopfest returns for the eighth year in May

Stoopfest is returning to Lansing’s Eastside on May 9 and 10.

For the eighth year, the DIY, non-profit music festival will take place in garages, backyards, parks and other venues between Hunter Park and The Avenue.

Festival organizers say all venues are fully wheelchair accessible.

Planning committee member Kieffer Norton says as the festival has expanded over the years so have the opportunities for local artists.

“Even though we are getting a little bit bigger, it’s still DIY and grassroots. And that means that there's a lot of opportunity for anybody in the community to get involved with it,” Norton said.

The festival features more than 60 different artists and bands from different genres.

Norton says this year, the festival has booked some of its biggest headliners yet.

Organizers are particularly excited for a band from Connecticut called “Cheem” to take the mainstage during the festival.

