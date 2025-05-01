Farmers markets in mid-Michigan are starting to spring back up with warmer weather

May marks the opening of several farmers markets in the Greater Lansing area. From Williamston to St. Johns, the markets offer local produce, baked goods, food trucks, live music and more.

In an effort to expand accessibility of locally sourced food, several markets accept SNAP Bridge Cards and many participate in the “Double Up Food Bucks” program, which matches purchases of fruits and vegetables.

May

Charlotte Artisans and Farmers Market

The Charlotte's Artisans and Farmers Market, which opened for the season on May 1, runs on Thursdays from 2-6 p.m. The market is located at 120 W. Lovett St. in Charlotte.

Open Air Market of Stockbridge

The Open Air Market of Stockbridge officially opens on Friday, May 2 from 4-7 p.m. The market is celebrating its 15th year and is located on the square in downtown Stockbridge. It’ll be open every Friday through mid-October.

Peckham Farms Market

While the Peckham Farms Market has been operating “pre-season” hours on Thursdays and Fridays, it officially opens for the season on Monday, May 5. The market runs Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s located at 5408 W. Grand River Ave. in Lansing.

Williamston Farm and Artisan Market

The Williamston Farm and Artisan Market (previously the Eastern Ingham Farmers Market), opens on May 11 and will operate Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine, until mid-October.

South Lansing Farmers Market

The South Lansing Farmers Market, located on S. Martin Luther King Blvd, opens May 15 and is open Thursdays from 3-7 p.m.

Bath Township Farmers Market

The Bath Township Farmers Market, located at James Couzens Memorial Park, will be open Thursdays from 3-6:30 p.m., starting May 29.

June

St. John Farmers Market

The St. Johns Farmers Market will be open on Thursdays, starting June 5 and Saturdays, beginning June 14. The Thursday market will have food trucks and live music from 4-7 p.m., while the 8 a.m. to noon Saturday market is a traditional farmers market with local vendors. It’s located at 100 Maple St.

East Lansing Farmers Market

The East Lansing Farmers Market will be open Sundays in Valley Court Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting June 1.

Dewitt Farmers Market

The Downtown Dewitt Farmers market opens for the season June 3. It runs on Tuesdays, from 4-7 p.m. on N. Bridge St. until Oct. 7.

Farmers Market at the Capitol

Once a month, starting in July, a farmers market will be held on the lawn of the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dates are July 22, Aug. 26, and Sep 23.

Year-round

Allen Farmers Market

Located at 1629 E. Kalamazoo St., the Allen Farmers Market is open every Wednesday from 3-6:30 p.m.

Holt Farmers Market

The Holt Farmers Market is open Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 2150 Cedar St. in Holt.

Meridian Township Farmers' Market

From Thanksgiving to April, the Saturday Meridian Farmers Market is held inside of the Meridian Mall. Starting in May, the market moves outdoors onto the “Marketplace on the Green."