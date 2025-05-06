Some mid-Michigan communities see success, others failure with millage proposals on May 6 ballots

Some millages and bond proposals for mid-Michigan communities and school districts passed during the May 6 special elections, and others failed.

These are the measures voters in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson counties as well as parts of Barry, Shiawassee and Livingston counties weighed in on at the ballot box. Unofficial results are available at this time.

Ingham County

PASSED: The Webberville Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal allows the school district to continue to collect 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and other property exempted by law. The previous millage was set to expire this year. (Partially in Livingston County)

FAILED: The Perry Public School Bond Proposal would have allowed Perry Public Schools to borrow more than $19.6 million for building and outfitting a new addition to the middle and high school, updating school buildings with improvements for safety and new educational technology, and improving athletic fields, playgrounds and other school facilities. (Partially in Shiawassee County)

Eaton County

FAILED: The Countywide Public Safety Millage Proposition would have increased funding for the Eaton County prosecuting attorney’s office, sheriff’s road patrol services, and staffing, facilities and services for animal control at a rate of $2 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The millage would have lasted 10 years, raising approximately $10 million during the first year.

FAILED: The Lakewood Public Schools Bond Proposal would have allowed Lakewood Public Schools to borrow about $29.9 million to update school buildings, including with new security features, instructional technology, athletic facilities and playgrounds. (Partially in Barry County)

PASSED: The Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal allows Springport Public Schools to borrow up to $32.7 million to construct new additions to school buildings, as well as building a new transportation facility. The bonds will also be used to improve school security, install new instructional technology, and build new or improve existing athletic facilities and playgrounds. (Partially in Jackson County)

Clinton County

FAILED: The St. Johns Public Schools Bond Proposal would have allowed St. Johns Public Schools to borrow more than $99.7 million to purchase new school buses and upgrade existing school buildings or build and furnish new ones.

Jackson County

PASSED: The East Jackson Community Schools Bond Proposal allows East Jackson Community Schools to borrow about $12.3 million to purchase school buses and remodel school buildings with security improvements and new instructional technologies.

PASSED: The Township of Leoni Public Safety Millage Renewal reinstates an expired levy of 1.5 mills for five years to fund operations and equipment for the township’s public safety department. It's estimated to raise $821,391 in the first year.

