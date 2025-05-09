East Lansing considers leasing fee on parking structures to address budget deficit

The city of East Lansing could redirect funds from its Parking Division to address a $3.1 million deficit in its upcoming budget.

City Manager Robert Belleman explained at a town hall, Wednesday, that under the plan, the city would charge the Parking Division a leasing fee on city-run parking structures.

“Our parking structures and surface lots occupy valuable land downtown that, if they were not there, somebody would buy, build and we would capture those taxes,” Belleman said.

Other possibilities Belleman suggested to address the deficit include a millage to fund the Parks and Recreation Department, increasing fees for parks or charging residents for the cost of installing, maintaining and operating street lights.

“It really is kind of a list of options. It’s not intended to be exclusive,” Belleman said. “It’s just, here are some main ideas that come to the forefront when looking at how do we reduce or eliminate our use of our savings.”

City Council must pass a budget by May 27. The council plans to hold a public hearing next Tuesday as they weigh the proposals.