WATCH: Munn’s soccer field becomes a home away from home for Michigan State international students

Michigan State University's American Semester Program & Exchanges ushers around 100 students from across the world through the Big Ten college experience. Despite the programs and events in place to make students feel welcome, being far from home can be hard on anyone.

Many students find a remedy on the soccer pitch, where everyone speaks the language of the game. The Munn turf field is a melting pot of different styles of play and international team jerseys proudly worn.

Exchange students Ángel Cuadrado and Jamie Gutierrez and Saúl Castano, who moved to the United States three years ago, have all found home at MSU through the beautiful game.

Watch here: