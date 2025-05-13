© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKAR Sports
WKAR Sports content is reported by Sports Journalism students in the Michigan State School of Journalism.

WATCH: Munn’s soccer field becomes a home away from home for Michigan State international students

WKAR Public Media | By Ethan Hunter: WKAR Sports
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT
Ethan Hunter

Soccer is the world’s universal game, allowing Michigan State students to quickly share the experience without words.

Michigan State University's American Semester Program & Exchanges ushers around 100 students from across the world through the Big Ten college experience. Despite the programs and events in place to make students feel welcome, being far from home can be hard on anyone.

Many students find a remedy on the soccer pitch, where everyone speaks the language of the game. The Munn turf field is a melting pot of different styles of play and international team jerseys proudly worn.

Exchange students Ángel Cuadrado and Jamie Gutierrez and Saúl Castano, who moved to the United States three years ago, have all found home at MSU through the beautiful game.

Watch here:

Tags
WKAR News Munn Ice ArenaCollege SoccerMen's SoccerWomen's SoccerMichigan State Sportsinternational students
Ethan Hunter: WKAR Sports
See stories by Ethan Hunter: WKAR Sports
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE