Advocate Brenda Tracy sues MSU trustees for allegedly leaking her identity in Mel Tucker case

The woman who accused former MSU coach Mel Tucker of sexual misconduct has filed a new lawsuit against the MSU Board of Trustees.

Brenda Tracy is alleging the board intentionally released her name after she filed the Tucker complaint. Tracy, a nationally known advocate for sexual assault survivors, filed the lawsuit Tuesday.

She claims MSU trustees leaked her name to the media after she submitted a formal Title IX complaint against Tucker in December 2022 — a process that should have protected her confidentiality.

Tracy first met Tucker in 2021, when he invited her to speak to the football team and staff about her experience as an assault survivor. The two remained in contact, but in 2022, Tracy accused Tucker of engaging in nonconsensual phone sex with her.

Tucker has maintained his actions were consensual.

Tracy's lawsuit alleges the university’s decision to disclose her identity led to widespread harassment and threats, causing both emotional distress and professional harm. Tracy says her reputation was damaged and her advocacy work suffered financially.

Specific claims were directed against MSU Trustees Dennis Denno and Rema Vassar. Both trustees had been referred by the Board to be considered for removal by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2024 after an independent report substantiated some allegations of misconduct. In May of 2025, Whitmer decided not to remove both trustees.

An MSU spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.