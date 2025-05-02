Former MSU football coach Mel Tucker files response to a defamation lawsuit

Former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker has responded to a defamation lawsuit filed by a sexual assault prevention advocate.

In that response, Tucker says his relationship with sexual assault prevention advocate Brenda Tracy was consensual.

Tucker was fired in 2023, after the school determined he had violated the school's sexual harassment policy. A Title IX ruling concluded Tucker harassed and exploited activist Tracy, who had been hired by MSU as a sexual violence prevention educator.

Tracy filed a defamation lawsuit last October, alleging that Tucker tried to ruin her image by making false statements. Tucker’s response to that suit was not filed until April 28.

Tucker’s attorney, Andrew Abood, says his client denies the defamation claim.

“He has a strong legal position,” Abood said. “The worst is behind Mr. Tucker, and he’s looking for better days ahead.”

Abood says the response to the defamation suit clarifies Tucker’s description of any interactions he had with Tracy.

“If you look at the answer it’s pretty clear, but Mr. Tucker’s position is that anything that occurred was all consensual and mutual,” Abood said.

Tucker has argued his relationship with Tracy was consensual in the past, as well. But when MSU fired him in 2023, the school determined Tucker’s argument was less plausible and less supported by the evidence than Tracy’s argument that Tucker had sexually harassed her against her will.

In her lawsuit, Tracy alleges Tucker accused her of making up the sexual harassment allegations in an effort to get money from Tucker and MSU. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tucker’s response.