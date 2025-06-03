Gov. Whitmer denies request from MSU Board to remove two trustees

Updated June 3, 2025 at 6:03 p.m.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will not remove two members of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees.

In March of last year, the Board asked Whitmer to review misconduct allegations related to Trustees Rema Vassar and Dennis Denno after an independent report commissioned by the university substantiated some of the allegations. The report found Vassar and Denno did overstep their authority multiple times and created “fear of retaliation.”

Vassar and Denno were censured and lost their leadership positions for the rest of the year. Vassar was serving as Board Chair at the time. The initial source of the allegations, Trustee Brianna Scott, was also censured for the way she released her complaints about her colleagues.

But Vassar and Denno remain on the board, and the authority to remove and appoint trustees lies with the governor.

A letter sent Friday by Whitmer’s deputy legal counsel Amy Lishinski said Whitmer was denying the board’s request to remove the trustees from office.

“The denial of the request by no means indicates a condoning of the conduct alleged in the referral. Rather, it only means that other considerations related to the Governor’s removal authority weigh against removal under these circumstances at this time,” the letter said.

Speaking to Detroit Public Media on Tuesday, Whitmer explained her decision-making process.

"The actions that led us to this point are shameful," she said.

"It is my fervent hope that the Board of Trustees holds themselves to high standards and and observes and follows the oath that they took, and ultimately, I'm interested in working with the legislature to give boards more tools to remove their own."

WKAR received this statement from the Board through a university spokesperson:

“The MSU Board previously followed through on recommendations made as part of the findings from a comprehensive review and investigation by Miller Chevalier, including censure and the referral of the conduct of Trustees Vassar and Denno to the Office of Governor Whitmer for further review. We appreciate the Governor’s office making the university aware of its decision to close the matter with no additional action. We respect the Governor’s decision and consider this the conclusion of the matter.”

Vassar later released her own statement to WKAR through a publicist:

"I remain deeply committed to advancing equity in education and ensuring a safe, empowering future for all students, especially those historically marginalized. Governor Whitmer’s decision affirms my ability to continue doing the work I was elected to do: centering truth, transparency, and transformative leadership at Michigan State University.

Any allegations implying unethical behavior are false, I stand firmly on my integrity and my lifelong dedication to education. I will not jeopardize the future of our students, nor the trust placed in me by the community I serve.

My focus remains exactly where it’s always been: on impact, progress, and accountability. The path to progress is very rarely smooth. I have been and will remain resilient. Every challenge strengthens my commitment to marginalized students, particularly Black students. I urge those of us committed to truth, transparency, and justice to be resilient too. Let’s refocus on what truly matters. The work continues."

The statement concluded with Vassar inviting people to a Detroit fundraising gala for the Sankofa Scholarship Collective.

Denno has not responded to a request for comment.

