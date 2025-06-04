© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
New AD J Batt says MSU should benefit from changing landscape in college athletics

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published June 4, 2025 at 7:20 PM EDT
Incoming Michigan State University Athletics Director J Batt speaks at a press conference in East Lansing, Mich., on June 4, 2025.
1 of 8  — Press conference introducing MSU's new athletic director
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University Men's Basketball Coach Tom Izzo, left, and President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, speak at a press conference introducing the university's new athletics director, J Batt, in East Lansing, Mich., on June 4, 2025.
2 of 8  — Press conference introducing MSU's new athletic director
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Incoming Michigan State University Athletics Director J Batt speaks at a press conference in East Lansing, Mich., on June 4, 2025.
3 of 8  — Press conference introducing MSU's new athletic director
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Incoming Michigan State University Athletics Director J Batt speaks at a press conference in East Lansing, Mich., on June 4, 2025.
4 of 8  — Press conference introducing MSU's new athletic director
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University mascot Sparty at a press conference in East Lansing, Mich., on June 4, 2025, introducing J Batt as the university's new athletics director.
5 of 8  — Press conference introducing MSU's new athletic director
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz speaks at a press conference introducing the university's new athletics director, J Batt, in East Lansing, Mich., on June 4, 2025.
6 of 8  — Press conference introducing MSU's new athletic director
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Former Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, center, speaks with incoming Michigan State University Athletics Director J Batt, left, and President Kevin Guskiewicz, right, after a press conference in East Lansing, Mich., on June 4, 2025. Tate is a former Michigan State University football player and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.
7 of 8  — Press conference introducing MSU's new athletic director
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and incoming Athletics Director J Batt, right, speak at a press conference in East Lansing, Mich., on June 4, 2025.
8 of 8  — Press conference introducing MSU's new athletic director
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University’s new athletic director says fundraising and working with name, image and likeness policies will be a major focus as he transitions into the role.

During a press conference Wednesday, J Batt said he wants MSU to benefit from the evolving landscape in college athletics.

“We are well positioned not to survive that change, but to take advantage of it, to take ground, to move forward, make progress,” Batt said.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz said Batt will initially focus on the immediate future before coming up with a longer-term plan.

“It’s easy to say we’re going to have a plan for the next 10 years, but with the way the landscape of intercollegiate athletics is changing he’s like, you know, we’ve got to think about what does our plan looks like for the next 18 months, perhaps, and let’s build it out that way,” Guskiewicz said.

Men’s Basketball Coach Tom Izzo says MSU’s athletics department needs to“take off like a rocket,” adding that Batt is well positioned to make that happen.

Batt has led athletics at Georgia Tech since 2022. He’s expected to start at MSU later this month.
Andrew Roth
