Former MSU First Lady Dolores Wharton dies at 97

Dolores Duncan Wharton, the wife of former Michigan State University President Clifton R. Wharton Jr. has died.

Dolores was born in 1927 in New York City and married Clifton in 1950, who served as the president of MSU from 1970 to 1978. Wharton was the school's first African American president. He died in November of 2024 at the age of 98.

Dolores earned a bachelor of fine arts degree from the Chicago Teachers College, now known as Chicago State University. She went on to receive nine honorary doctor of humane letters in acknowledgement of her significant contributions to society.

Throughout her life and career, Wharton focused on creating spaces for women and people of color, and was a strong supporter of the arts.

Courtesy / Michigan State University Clifton Wharton Jr. served as MSU's president from 1970 to 1978.

She’s most known on MSU’s campus for her and her husband's work, including replacing the school's old auditorium with an expanded performing arts center in 1982. The Wharton Center for Performing Arts was named in their honor.

Dolores died on June 7, 2025. She was 97.

Audio Transcript:

Melorie Begay: Former Michigan State University first lady Dolores Wharton has died at the age of 97. Dolores was married to Clifton R. Wharton Junior who served as the president of MSU from 1970 to 1978.

A strong supporter of the arts, Dolores was known here on MSU’s campus for her part in the development of the university’s Wharton Center for Performing Arts.

I spoke with Eric Olmscheid the executive director of center to talk about Dolores’ impact on the local arts community.

Eric, you knew Dolores personally. What was she like, and do you have a memory of her that you'd like to share?

Eric Olmscheid: Absolutely, first of all, our entire condolences and hearts go out to Bruce Wharton, Mrs. Wharton's son and all family members on her passing.

I've had the opportunity to meet Mrs. Wharton and Dr. Wharton several times as my role as executive director. My favorite memory of her is the first time I met her stepping off the elevator and her beautiful condo in New York City, and she quite literally was dancing down the hall to greet me the first time. So that, that vivacious spirit of hers was alive and so joyful and so passionate about the arts in our community.

Begay: Dolores and her husband are, of course, the namesake of your workplace, of the Wharton Center. How big has she had on the center and its importance today?

Olmscheid: Both Dolores and Clifton Wharton have had significant impact and connection to us long before we even were designed.

It was during his presidency, Dr Wharton's presidency, that the vision of a new performing arts center was really built and came to life. And it was really part of her lasting legacy, as first lady of Michigan State, to bring the arts to the forefront.

They were part of the initial design and planning, and it wasn't until later, until after they left Michigan State University that the Board of Trustees voted to name it in their honor. So that was never the design or the intent to be named after them. But a career rich with so many facets, they later in life, have always said that one of their greatest prides and the greatest joys is having a center named after them at Michigan State University.

So right up until her passing, she held that dearly, and even the last conversation I had with her was such joy that her lasting legacy will be held through the arts and the center that bears their name.

Begay: And what do you hope people remember about Dolores and her support of the arts?

Olmscheid: I really hope that people take and embody that the arts are for everyone. She really felt passionately that we build pathways for the arts to connect to everyone in our community, not just Michigan State students and faculty and staff, but the broader mid-Michigan community and Michigan overall. So that, that connection and passion is really kind of part of who we are in the ethos of who we are as an organization, but also how it connects to each of us. And she was so committed to high quality experiences. I just remember her saying, we must get the world's best artists on our stage, and we remain committed to that, today.

Begay: I know the news of her passing is pretty recent but are there any plans for the Wharton Center to celebrate her legacy?

Olmscheid: We are celebrating her legacy also with her late husband, Dr. Clifton Wharton, who passed away just six months ago. So, they went within six months of each other after 74 years together in marriage.

We are celebrating both of them in September we're doing a tribute concert to honor both their life and legacy of both Dr. and Mrs. Wharton on Sunday, September 14, at Wharton Center. It'll be a variety of MSU students, student artists, as well as professional artists that we're bringing in from New York City to build an honorary tribute concert for them on September 14.

Begay: Eric Olmscheid is the executive director of the Wharton Center for Performing Arts. Thanks for being here today, Eric.

Olmscheid: Thank you.

Begay: The Wharton Center is a financial supporter of WKAR.