New Lansing mural project depicts three generations of a family across the city

On Saturday, a public art project in Lansing that has been in the works for several years makes its debut.

Muralmatics founder Dustin Hunt is unveiling three murals in three different parts of the city depicting a family across several generations. The project is called "Lansing Shaped." There are also videos available through a QR code with different family members sharing how the city has shaped them.

Hunt is inviting visitors to submit their own video about Lansing which will be a part of an online gallery.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl spoke with Hunt near his mural on the city's Westside to learn more about the project.

Interview Highlights

On the subjects of the three murals

This [mural] is depicting the youngest generation of one Lansing family. These two are brothers. They're awesome kiddos. I met the kiddos before I met the parents. I recognize their parents, and they're also awesome Lansing residents, but this is the youngest generation depicted from one Lansing family ... We have their parents depicted, and their grandparents depicted as well.

On how the public can participate in the project

The QR code will lead them into a video of the families talking about how the city has shaped them. And then, there's instructions on how they can upload a video sharing how the city has shaped them as well, and those videos are going to be posted below the main video. So, there's going to be a gallery of Lansing residents sharing how the city has shaped them. The QR code is, kind of, it lends itself into an ongoing public art project where viewers become participants and share their story of the city shaping them.



On his philosophy on public art

I think there is an element of education on my end, the artist, that I need to share with the public, so they understand what's happening. But then also, I like to turn the project over to the public, so they can become the medium, and they can become part of the project as well. And to me, it feels like there's a utility nature in this, where if people are able to participate in it, the project becomes more valuable with their input.

Interview Transcript

Scott Pohl: On Saturday, a public art project in Lansing that has been in the works for several years makes its debut.

This week, we go Inside The Arts with a conversation on the Westside of Lansing with Muralmatics founder Dustin Hunt to learn more about his Lansing Shaped mural project.

Let's start with the basics of the project, the idea behind the project. How long have you been working on this project? What are the basics?

Hunt: So, "Lansing Shaped," the idea was planted, maybe, in 2021. Ultimately, I wanted to do something that was citywide and try to figure out a way to get the murals to almost talk to one another, and then include the public in that. So, it becomes a bit of a scavenger hunt, a bit of an adventure to find the other murals, and then there's also a way to include the public, so it becomes participatory. That was the initial thought: how do I have these murals speaking to one another and speaking to the public, and how do I incorporate the public?

Pohl: Tell me about where we're standing for this conversation, and the mural we're looking at right now.

Hunt: We are standing on the Westside. So, this used to be an elementary school. It is now a pre-K childcare center, and they just have this wonderful blank wall. When I approached the owners and specified which wall, they were like, 'Oh, wow. Why not? Of course, it sounds great.'

There isn't a whole lot of public art here on the Westside, and each of the murals is in a very specific location where there's minimal public art. The goal is to have public art in these areas that are a little outside of the main corridors.

Pohl: This particular mural is a very colorful mural depicting a couple of children. Tell me more about this individual mural.

Hunt: So, this mural of the three, this is depicting the youngest generation of one Lansing family. These two are brothers. They're awesome kiddos. I met the kiddos before I met the parents. I recognize their parents, and they're also awesome Lansing residents, but this is the youngest generation depicted from one Lansing family.

Pohl: The other two murals, I assume, are depicting older generations.

Hunt: Correct. We have their parents depicted, and their grandparents depicted as well. And, there's a video element to this mural that's accessed through the QR code, and when viewers scan the QR code, they're kind of dropped into a conversation that the family is having, and they're each talking about how the city of Lansing has shaped them.

Pohl: We're talking with Dustin Hunt of Muralmatics about the "Lansing Shaped" project.

So, part of what's going on here is that you're encouraging visitors not only to come see the three murals, but as you've mentioned, there's a QR code on the wall adjacent to each of these. What are people expected to do by scanning that QR code?

Hunt: Yeah, so the QR code will lead them into a video of the families talking about how the city has shaped them. And then, there's instructions on how they can upload a video sharing how the city has shaped them as well, and those videos are going to be posted below the main video.

So, there's going to be a gallery of Lansing residents sharing how the city has shaped them. The QR code is, kind of, it lends itself into an ongoing public art project where viewers become participants and share their story of the city shaping them.

Part of this comes from my background in public education. I was an art teacher for about ten years, and, you know, part of being an art teacher is setting up students for success, so they can go on and make creations. I view public art in a similar way, where I think there is an element of education on my end, the artist, that I need to share with the public, so they understand what's happening. But then also, I like to turn the project over to the public, so they can become the medium, and they can become part of the project as well. And to me, it feels like there's a utility nature in this, where if people are able to participate in it, the project becomes more valuable with their input.

Pohl: Dustin Hunt of Muralmatics, thank you so much for your time. This is fascinating work. I'm looking forward to the end result and watching some of the videos that are submitted as a result. Again, thank you.



Hunt: Yeah, thank you so much.

Pohl: With Inside The Arts, I'm Scott Pohl.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.