Leading the American League, Detroit Tigers work to keep momentum into mid-season

Interview Transcript

Sophia Saliby: The Detroit Tigers are in the middle of an impressive season, sitting on top of the American League for several weeks.

The team starts a mid-week series with the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight.

WKAR’s host of "Beyond the Score" Al Martin joins me now to talk about why the Tigers have been so strong this year.

Al Martin: Hi, Sophia, how are you?

Saliby: I'm doing good. Thanks. You know, like I mentioned in the intro, Detroit currently boasts one of the best records in baseball right now. So, what's been driving this success, and is this the type of momentum they'll be able to keep up with?

Martin: When you look at things, Sophia, Detroit currently owns a 46-27 record. That's good for the best win percentage in the American League. The biggest driver, in my opinion, is balance. Their starting rotation, led by Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal has been completely lights out. Skubal has posted a 1.99 ERA, 111 Ks, a WHIP under one. And as a team, they actually rank around third in the MLB when it comes to ERA.

Now, offensively, this is the thing. They're not really overpowering, but they're timely. Riley Greene leads the team right now with 75 hits. Spencer Torkelson, he's finally flashing power, 16 homers for him. So, it's not flashy, it's fundamental right now, Sophia. Can they keep it going into the dog days? Well, if they're pitching stays intact and they avoid injuries, knock on wood. Yes, that's a big if. But come late July, August, if they are healthy, they can make a run.

Saliby: So, as you were mentioning some of these names, I'm not hearing anybody that I'm, you know, seeing constantly in the press or like a big star player. So, how would you characterize this lineup right now?

Martin: Yeah, I think this is a team built on grit, pitching and execution. They aren't leading the league in homers, but they are making every hit count. Defensively, they're sharp. They are among the best in team fielding percentage. And their bullpen, you know, Jason Foley, Tyler Holton, they have combined for an ERA of under 2.5, locking down games late. It's all about how you close.

And then offensively, they are a blue-collar bunch, guys like Zach McKinstry, Kerry Carpenter. Like you mentioned, Sophia, they may not be household names, but they're contributing in clutch moments when games are tight. So, it's not about star power, it's about synergy, and fans are seeing a team that really fights for every inning.

Saliby: So, let's talk about injuries. You mentioned that. Pitcher Jackson Jobe is missing out on the rest of the season because of an elbow injury. So, how big of a blow is that to the Tigers long-term plans, and who's filling in the void while he's out?

Martin: It was certainly a blow and an unexpected one for sure, Sophia. Tommy John surgery, it happens all the time with pitchers, and this was not a timely one for them. I mean, he's a former number three overall pick. He was viewed as the future ace, and in Double-A Erie, he had shown flashes, a 4-1 record, 39 Ks in 49 innings and a mid-90s fastball, elite movement.

So, losing him at least in 2026, it, at least, delays the Tigers, long-term pitching blueprint, but you know you look at this team and the internal depth that they have, Sophia. Casey Mize has returned to the rotation. Matt Manning has filled in admirably. They've also recalled Matt Gage, who had a 1.83 ERA in 2023, so still, Jobe sealing a potential front-line starter, it can't be replicated, but you know, so it's a setback for 2026 and beyond, not just this season, but they're dealing with it fine right now.

Saliby: The trade deadline for Major League Baseball is at the end of July. So, are there going to be any major shakeups on the team?

Martin: Last year, the Tigers stood pat but this year, expect them to be buyers because they are contenders. They have a real shot at that AL Central crown. They own the best bullpen ERA in the division, but they lack a true middle of the order threat. Looking at the rumor mill, that's what you're seeing ramp up right now.

Look at third baseman Eugenio Suárez from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the trade deadline. Suárez, he's Mr. Consistency, Sophia. He's having another productive year with the D-backs. He joined the Tigers, actually as an amateur free agent back in '08 before working his way up the ranks, made his MLB debut about five years after that.

Also, I'll throw out more names, Aroldis Chapman, relief pitcher for the Boston Red Sox. He's been on the Tigers rumor mill. And also this is another thing you can't mortgage the farm. Top prospects like Max Clark and Colt Keith are likely off-limits. That is key if you want sustained success in the future.

Saliby: So, we only have a tiny bit of time left. But what are the biggest challenges the Tigers are going to face in this back half of the season?

Martin: Depth and durability, Sophia. The rotation has been strong, arms like Reese Olson, he's dealing with a finger right now. He's out in Triple-A and Jack Flaherty, those guys can log a lot of miles. So, can they hold up in August? That's unknown.

There's also the pressure of youth. Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, they haven't been through a tough stretch. So offensively, they'll need more consistent power as well. So, if Detroit can add one or two pieces at the deadline, stay mentally sharp, they've got a legit shot at the postseason, but it's far from a coast-in finish.

Saliby: Al Martin hosts "Beyond the Score" for WKAR. Thank you for joining me.

Martin: Thank you, Sophia, always a pleasure.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.