Monthly East Lansing Public Library event takes story time outdoors

WKAR Public Media | By Melorie Begay
Published June 18, 2025 at 2:43 PM EDT
A parent and baby sitting on the grass with other parents and their children. The baby in the foreground is holding a book and looking up
Melorie Begay
/
WKAR-MSU
The East Lansing Public Library held its first Stroller Stories event Monday. Through the event, the library aims to encourage families to get outdoors and foster a love of reading for future bookworms.

Story time is taking a stroll outdoors this summer. A monthly event hosted by the East Lansing Public Library aims to show young children and future readers that learning can happen anywhere.

Rheanna Reeder is the library's youth services specialist. She's leading the program which includes taking young children on a walk or stroll to a nearby park.

Along the way, families can sing along to songs or participate in a scavenger hunt. Once the group arrives at the park, that's when story time begins.

The idea is to give young children the chance to learn beyond the walls of the library. Though many in the group are babies, Reeder said it’s a crucial time for their development.

A 2025 Kids Count, report found 75% of Michigan 4th graders were not proficient in reading.

“Even with little ones just reading a book out loud with them is so important for literacy," Reeder said. "I really hope it encourages families to get outside more and engage with books...and just kind of see that reading can happen anywhere, at any time.”

Reeder said the program can also give parents the opportunity to socialize.

A lot of times, families are a little bit uncomfortable, maybe going out with their baby for the first time or with their little ones. Also, it's really hard to meet other parents and things. So I just thought that was a great idea for the community aspect of it,” she said.

The library will host two more events this summer on July 21 and August 18.

The East Lansing Public Library is a financial supporter of WKAR.
WKAR News
