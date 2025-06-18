Some Michigan drivers get cash for pothole damage repairs while state help is inconsistent

Some Michigan drivers are getting financial help for vehicle damage caused by potholes—thanks to a contest run by a trade association representing the road-building industry.

The Pothole Payback program is operated by the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association (MITA), which represents more than 500 companies involved in building and maintaining the state’s roads and bridges.

From April through June, MITA is selecting five winners each month and awarding up to $758 toward repair costs. That number reflects the average cost of pothole-related damage in Michigan, according to TRIP, a nonprofit that researches transportation issues.

Josh Brennan, who manages the Belle Tire on West Saginaw Highway in Lansing, says pothole damage is a daily issue.

“Typically with pothole damage, unfortunately, it damages the tire beyond the point of repair,” Brennan said, adding the shop sees five to ten vehicles a day needing repairs from potholes.

In some cases, repairs can exceed $1,000—especially if rims are also damaged.

Drivers can also try filing a damage claim with the government agency responsible for the road. But success varies.

For state roads, you can submit claims for damage under $1,000, but a state website warns most are denied. For claims more than $1,000, a lawsuit against the Michigan Department of Transportation is required.

The Pothole Payback contest runs through the end of June.

