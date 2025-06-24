Capital Area Michigan Works! closes Charlotte and St. Johns offices

Updated June 25, 2025 at 12:18 p.m.

American Job Centers in Charlotte and St. Johns will close permanently at the end of the day Tuesday, but the hundreds of residents affected can still access employment services.

The closures come as a result of budget cuts to Capital Area Michigan Works!, which operates the centers. The cuts are the result of a projected 10% reduction in Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding for Michigan.

Despite the loss of the physical locations, CEO Carrie Rosingana said the organization is working to maintain services.

“We will have career coaches out in a different location two days a week to be setting up appointments to meet with individuals there,” Rosingana said.

Capital Area Michigan Works! is exploring options for smaller-scale service delivery in new venues.

“We know that the libraries have been amazing partners for us, and we may be able to look at partnering with them the days ahead too to meet people where they're at, again, in those communities of service,” she said.

“So, it will change in terms of us having our own designated full service office Monday through Friday.”

Rosingana noted that those filing for unemployment benefits must still appear in person at a Michigan Works office like the one in Lansing.