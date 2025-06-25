Some students in MSU dorms are feeling the heat

The ongoing heat wave in Mid-Michigan made life uncomfortable for students at Michigan State University Tuesday, particularly those living and working in Owen Hall, where the air conditioning was broken down in the lobby.

The building, constructed in 1960, has relied on temporary fans to provide relief — but for many, it hasn’t been enough.

"It's pretty warm. It’s been ridiculously hot,” said Yasmine Walker, a desk worker in the Owen Hall lobby.

The hum of industrial fans fills the space, but they offer little comfort to students trying to stay cool during record-high temperatures.

Engineering student Rishi Rao lives in Owen Hall. While his room has a small air conditioner, he said stepping outside of it into the hallways and lobby is a stark contrast.

“The corridors and the lobbies are pretty humid. I don’t like the lobbies. The rooms are fine,” Rao said.

The university had not provided a timeline for when the air conditioning in the lobby would be fixed. Students working the front desk said they were told the issue is being addressed.

