Three local businesses join Middle Village accelerator in downtown Lansing

Three Lansing-area entrepreneurs are getting the chance to grow their businesses downtown as part of the latest group in the Middle Village business accelerator.

A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday morning outside the storefronts on Washington Square. Mayor Andy Schor helped welcome the new business owners with a pair of oversized scissors and some words of encouragement.

Middle Village gives local entrepreneurs temporary retail space downtown, along with training in marketing, accounting, and merchandising. The goal is to help them open permanent shops around Lansing. Since the program began five years ago, it has supported 20 businesses — and 30% have gone on to open their own brick-and-mortar locations.

Britt Houze, owner of BHouzeOriginals which sells apparell and accessories, is one of the three new participants.

“This is our first foray into the downtown area,” Houze said. “It’s a new market, new community, new customers — and that’s what I’m really excited about.”

Houze said the program offers more than just a boost in sales. “I want to be a better business owner – to be able to usher in a new wave of business owners like I was myself."

Women clothing store, BeBe's Boutique, and the holistic wellness store, Blueprint of Beauty Boutique, will also be opening. The Middle Village shops are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.