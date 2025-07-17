Poetry in the City event returns to the State Capitol steps Thursday

Poetry in the City is an annual free event bringing poetry to the steps of the state capitol building in Lansing.

It returns Thursday, July 17 at 7 p.m.

WKAR’s Scott Pohl goes Inside The Arts with the founder of the event, Rina Risper.

Interview Highlights

On why she started the event

Poetry is an easy way to engage a community because anyone can write poetry, in my humble opinion. Or, if you cannot write poetry, you have an opportunity to read any poem that you've read for your whole entire life. So, I think that when people deal with the poetic realm, it's not necessarily that you have to write it. You just have to feel it.

On her advice for aspiring poets

Usually, I tell people, have a pen and a paper, a piece of paper, and just start writing, even if it's just words, and then go into the thesaurus, and then just start thinking about what are you feeling right now? And a lot of times people want to talk about love. I tell them, listen, why don't you think about it from the perspective of two other people in a relationship? You have to look outside of yourself, right?

On some of the poets reading at the event this year

We'll have Rosemarie “One Single Rose” Wilson from Detroit; Ruelaine Stokes, who is the poet laureate of Lansing; Shingi Mavima who was a Michigan State student and now he teaches at a university in Ohio; Lady Hudson Poetry; Sheila Carter, of course, with the Hustle; and In Motion Dance Center students.

Interview Transcript

Scott Pohl: Poetry in the City is an annual free event bringing poetry to the steps of the state capitol building in Lansing.

It returns tonight at 7 p.m.

This week, we go Inside The Arts with the founder of the event, Rina Risper.

Rina, I thought I might start by asking you about why you started Poetry in the City.

I think that when people deal with the poetic realm, it's not necessarily that you have to write it. You just have to feel it.



Rina Risper: Poetry is an easy way to engage a community because anyone can write poetry, in my humble opinion. Or, if you cannot write poetry, you have an opportunity to read any poem that you've read for your whole entire life. So, I think that when people deal with the poetic realm, it's not necessarily that you have to write it. You just have to feel it.

Pohl: Being in front of the Capitol lends a certain cachet, doesn't it?

Risper: Let me tell you something. We have young people who performed when they were nine, and they're still using those photographs and the video to promote themselves, it's so empowering to just be up there. I have a young woman who was 17 when she did her first poem. She will now be bringing her young dance troupe to perform, and those are the kinds of relationships that you create through poetry.

Usually, I tell people, have a pen and a paper, a piece of paper, and just start writing, even if it's just words, and then go into the thesaurus, and then just start thinking about what are you feeling right now? And a lot of times people want to talk about love. I tell them, listen, why don't you think about it from the perspective of two other people in a relationship? You have to look outside of yourself, right? Because you become so entrenched on what's going on with you, when if you looked at yourself as another individual, I mean, you could change the outcome too. So, that's why I love poetry so much. It's easy.

Pohl: We're talking with Rina Risper about Poetry in the City, and Rina, you're not just the organizer. You're also a poet. And you've brought us a poem. Let's hear it.

Risper: I wrote this poem a while ago, and it's called "I Adore You."

I Adore You

The nights are getting colder

And the days are shorter

You know, I thought I just oughta

Take a chance and tell you,

how much I adore you,

I adore you like the one chance you get to see the most

beautiful sunset.

And that sunset you had no idea you would be able to

witness.

When lavender skies drip into the burnt orange streams

of the heat

created by the sun's intention to light the other side of

the world.

That is how much I adore you.

Pohl: That's lovely! Thank you. Now, you have some rules for participating in the event. Let's go over that.

Risper: Anyone can sign up. No profanity or offensive language because we will have families there. And, three minutes, so we can get everyone in.

We've had poets from all over the world just so they can get that picture of them speaking on the steps, so it's an interesting space.

We try to mix it up because we live in this society together, and we all might as well have a good time together through poetry.

It’s rain or shine. Bring a blanket or a chair. And, we'll have Rosemarie “One Single Rose” Wilson from Detroit; Ruelaine Stokes, who is the poet laureate of Lansing; Shingi Mavima who was a Michigan State student and now he teaches at a university in Ohio; Lady Hudson Poetry; Sheila Carter, of course, with the Hustle; and In Motion Dance Center students.

We always try to give young people and then, you know, more established people an opportunity. And we try to mix it up because we live in this society together, and we all might as well have a good time together through poetry.

Pohl: Well, Rina, we have had our poet laureate here in Lansing, Ruelaine Stokes, in a couple of times to do poetry in this segment.

I'm glad to have an opportunity with you to hear one of your poems and to tell people about Poetry in the City. Thank you so much for coming in. Good luck with the event.

Risper: You are so welcome. And come rain or shine, we're going to have a great time. That was a rhyme!

Pohl: With Inside the Arts, I'm Scott Pohl.

