Conversation: Michigan’s $6 billion meltdown and why the chip plant deal collapsed

Michigan just lost a $6 billion semiconductor plant deal—sparking economic shockwaves, political blame, and big questions about the future of tech and jobs in our state. What really happened behind closed doors, and who’s responsible for the collapse?

Senior Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick leads a revealing conversation with Kyle Melinn, Zoe Clark, and Craig Mauger as they unpack the fallout from Genesee County’s failed chip factory project.

From the governor’s office to community leaders and industry insiders, get a front-row seat to the debate shaping Michigan’s next big move.

Special guest Rep. Matt Maddock, Vice Chair of the House Budget Committee, shares exclusive insights on Michigan’s budget, the politics of job creation, and whether the state is ready to compete in the tech economy.