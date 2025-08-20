© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU researchers find state needs nearly $1B in new EV charger infrastructure

WKAR Public Media | By Sophia Saliby
Published August 20, 2025 at 8:50 PM EDT
An electric vehicles is seen in the parking lot of a metro station in Norwalk, Calif., Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
Jae C. Hong
/
AP
Currently, the state has about 3,000 public chargers.

A team of Michigan State University researchers says the state needs to invest nearly a billion dollars in electric vehicle chargers to meet expected future demand for EVs.

Currently, the state has about 3,000 public chargers.

Professor Mehrnaz Ghamami says about 66,000 additional chargers are needed to accommodate commuters, tourists and residents travelling across the state in an expected future where 25% percent of vehicles on the road are EVs.

The report found adding chargers would help drivers manage range anxiety and lead to wider EV acceptance.

At the end of 2023, EVs and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles made up 0.76% of all vehicles in Michigan.

The research was published in a report from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Ghamami says when she first started this research in 2018, most chargers had a maximum output of 50 kilowatts.

"Now we're talking about 350 kilowatt chargers, and even we're talking about electrifying freight delivery with heavy duty vehicles, so technology has advanced significantly."

The Michigan Future Mobility Plan has set a goal of getting 2 million EVs on the road along with installing 100,000 chargers by 2030.

Ghamami said the next step in the research is figuring out the best places for future chargers to be installed.
WKAR News
Sophia Saliby
Sophia Saliby is the local producer and host of All Things Considered, airing 4pm-7pm weekdays on 90.5 FM WKAR.
See stories by Sophia Saliby
Related Content
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE