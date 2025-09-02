© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Haslett schools increase monitoring, training after alleged inappropriate touching by student

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published September 2, 2025 at 5:24 PM EDT
Haslett Public Schools administrators say the district is making changes in response to a May incident that allegedly involved an elementary school student inappropriately touching four classmates.

Superintendent Patrick Malley says the district has increased supervision of classrooms and playgrounds during transition periods and recess, as well as during drop-off and pick-up.

He says the district has also taken steps to separate the student accused of inappropriately touching four others on the playground of Murphy Elementary School from the alleged victims.

During a school board meeting last week, Malley said the district is unable to share more information about the school’s safety plan due to an ongoing investigation into the incident.

“We understand that it may frustrate some of our community that we cannot detail all the specifics,” Malley said. “Title IX investigations and student privacy protections have limited our ability to give more details. However, please know that we will not tolerate any violence, threats, intimidation or harassment.”

Haslett Board of Education President Greg Bird said school staff members will receive additional training on Title IX requirements.

“The district, as was mentioned by the superintendent, is also updating protocols, practices and staff training to promote prompt reporting of all inappropriate conduct,” Bird said.

Some parents say the district needs to do more, including holding monthly public forums focused on safety.
